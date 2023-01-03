SDP appoints Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi as Deputy DG PCC

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has appointed Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi as the Deputy Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for 2023 general election.

Olu Agunloye, National Secretary, SDP, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the appointment of Okunnu-Lamidi alongside other PCC members was to ensure maximum productive engagement with the electorate.

Agunloye said the appointment would help to optimise the chances of electoral successes for justice, peace and prosperity under SDP government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okunnu-Lamidi, was one of the party’s presidential aspirants but lost at the primaries to Adewole Adebayo, who emerged as presidential candidate.

Agunloye said that Okunnu-Lamidi had remained steadfast in the party with a resolve to play an active role in the revitalisation of Nigeria’s reform agenda.

He said Okunnu-Lamidi never shied away from ideological politics as she now joins the campaign train to position and assist the party to victory as she would bring to bear her skills, experience, and structures to promote the cause.

Commenting, Okunnu-Lamidi said her appointment as the SDP presidential campaign deputy DG was an effort in the right direction.

Okunnu-Lamidi promised to work diligently to execute the mandate of the party and the zealous mission of their candidates to protect the most vulnerable members of the communities.

“I am immensely grateful for the high confidence the National Working Committee of our great SDP demonstrated in me with this critical appointment as Deputy DG of our winning presidential campaign.

“I am honoured by the opportunity to serve our nation and the SDP in the mission to reinstate the honor of our peoples and the seemingly elusive promise of our nationhood.

“I believe in Nigeria, in the drive and energy of our people, their sterling character and unbreakable resilience, their faith in themselves and in the unlimited talents with which the Almighty has endowed us.

“I join this campaign to help in correcting the existing state of affairs built to dash the hopes of our people,” she said.

She added: “I am bound to honour the trust that has been reposed in me with diligence, the same high character and sense of responsibility that is exemplified by our candidate and the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Prince Adewole Adebayo.”

On the 2023 election, Okunnu-Lamidi called on members of the political class to become alive to their duties.

She said the campaign was to meet the mandate of an electorate which was eager for practical reforms in the economy, security and governance.

“I will consolidate the energy and talents and redirect the course of the nation’s history,” she said.

NAN reports that Okunnu-Lamidi is the CEO, Slice Media Solutions, as well as head, Water Relief NG; an outreach programme aimed at providing drinkable water to disenfranchised communities. (NAN)