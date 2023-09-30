SDP, Ajaka will redeem, transform Kogi – Support group

By Thompson Yamput

A support group of Alhaji Muritala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi’s Nov. 11 election says Ajaka will redeem and transform Kogi to the delight of its citizens.

Amb. Obaje Hassan-Mustapha, spokesman of the group, Muri Ambassadors Network, made the declaration in Lokoja on Saturday.

Speaking at its inauguration, Hassan-Mustapha said group members were solidly behind Ajaka’s quest to return Kogi to the people after his election.

“We are gathered here today to collectively cajole Kogi residents into joining us to vote Ajaka and the SDP to rescue Kogi and return it to the path of growth and prosperity.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures; therefore Kogi needs to choose an extraordinary candidate that possesses extraordinary gift of leadership and character.

“The person must be competent enough to match the extraordinary demands of the good people of Kogi.

“That person is Ajaka of the SDP, a phenomenal young man who has been inspiring a lot of young people across Kogi.

“His exemplary rise to fame has taught us the importance of humility, integrity and compassion that have endeared him to God,’’ Hassan-Mustapha said.

He noted that Ajaka rose from a humble background to become a renowned and highly-placed personality.

“Ajaka is a man known for his track record of philanthropy and outstanding leadership qualities, and has contributed immensely to the growth and development of the less-privileged.

“When the right person is placed in position of leadership, great things apparently happen, as Kogi witnessed when late Prince Abubakar Audu was governor.

“Ajaka’s genuine love for peaceful coexistence between the people of Kogi makes us readily want to be like him.

“I am proud, on behalf of this network to endorse Ajaka as Kogi governor as he is an embodiment of empathy and hope.

“Nigeria is changing and people are beginning to ask for compassionate leaders who understand the plight of the poor and possessed the conscience, compassion and willpower to address them,’’ Hassan-Mustapha said. (NAN)

