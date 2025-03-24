SDGs national coordinator felicitates Sen. Igbeke at 63

National Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Council, Amb. Timothy Nwachukwu, has felicitated Sen. Alphonsus Igbeke on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

By EricJames Ochigbo

Nwachukwu, in a congratulatory message issued on Sunday in Abuja, lauded Igbeke’s efforts toward achieving SDGs in the country.

He said that the former senator had played significant roles in improving the standard of living of the people in rural communities.

Nwachukwu s

aid that Igbeke had facilitated scholarships, construction of boreholes, roads, hospitals, skill acquisition and town halls, all of which had significantly contributed to rural development.

According to him, Igbeke’s impact extends far beyond his local community, stating that as a business mogul, he has created numerous job opportunities for economic growth.

He said that the former lawmaker’s influence had reached an international stage, with his name becoming synonymous with the music of Morocco Maduka in the early 1990s.

“It is a time to reflect on the remarkable life and legacy of this extraordinary individual and visionary leader over the past three decades.

“He has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the betterment of society through his numerous philanthropic endeavours.

“His legacy serves as an inspiration to future generations, reminding us of the power of philanthropy, community building and public service,” he said.

The SDGs coordinator urged all public officials and private individuals to emulate Igbeke’s tireless efforts to better the lives of the Nigerian people and contribute to achieving all the 17 SDGs in the country by 2030.

While wishing Igbeke a joyous celebration, Nwachukwu prayed that he remained a remarkable beacon of hope and change for the people of Nigeria and beyond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Igbeke is a former member of the House of Representatives and former senator, among many other public offices he had held. (NAN)