SDG’s: Forum demands increased budget for education

The African Centre for Education Development has urged stakeholders in the education sector to demand for an increase in the budgetary allocation for enhanced quality of education in the country.

The appeal was contained in a communiqué issued on Monday at the end of the first Universities Summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), held at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

The summit, with the theme: “Innovating Educational System to Accelerate the SDG’s in Nigeria”, was organised by Africa Centre for Development and Advanced Learning in partnership with other stakeholders.

The communiqué by Mr Daniel Akpan, President, African Centre for Education Development, appealed to the stakeholders to develop a unified network to strengthen partnerships and other collaborative works in the region.

It also harped on the need for the forum to spearhead the overhaul of the education system for the purpose of providing a holistic review of curriculum to bridge competency gap in the system.

It urged youths to advocate for inclusion in making education policy since they were key players in the development of the country.

It recommended an inclusive, participatory and practical learning guides that would prepare students for relevant skills in the 21st century.

The summit also expressed concerns for lack of adequate learning infrastructure, low budgetary allocation, ineffective curriculum, lack of participatory learning methodology among others.(NAN)