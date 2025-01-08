SDGs: FG Commissions 20-Bed Healthcare Centre in Oreta, Lagos Community

In a monumental stride toward enhancing healthcare delivery in Lagos State, the Federal Government, through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has inaugurated a modern 20-bed Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Oreta Community, Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The state-of-the-art facility, commissioned by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, is fully equipped with essential amenities, including a labour room, Intensive Care Unit (ICU), maternity and behavioural health rooms, patient wards, and a consultant’s office. These provisions aim to address the critical healthcare needs of the local population, with a particular focus on maternal and child health.

At the commissioning ceremony, Princess Orelope-Adefulire expressed her elation at the completion of the project and highlighted its transformative potential for the community.

“This healthcare center is more than a project; it is a demonstration of our dedication to achieving the SDGs, particularly Goal 3, which prioritizes good health and well-being. It stands as a testament to our commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare to every Nigerian, starting at the grassroots level,” she stated.

She announced plans for future enhancements, including the establishment of units for immunization, antenatal, gynecology, and postnatal care. Additional infrastructure such as doctors’ quarters and upgraded security measures, including a fenced perimeter with barbed wire, were also outlined.

“We are not just building for today but planning for the future. This facility is a legacy of hope and health for Oreta and its surrounding communities,” she added.

The Executive Chairman of Igbogbo-Baiyeku LCDA, Builder Olusesan Daini, commended the federal government and Princess Orelope-Adefulire for their impactful intervention.

“This healthcare center is a beacon of hope for over 51 Community Development Associations and countless families in Oreta and its environs. It is a game-changer for healthcare delivery in this region,” he remarked.

Daini further acknowledged the unwavering support of the SSAP-SDGs and pledged the community’s commitment to maintaining the facility.

The event was graced by His Royal Majesty Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun Kasali, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, who praised the initiative as a milestone in the community’s development.

“This project underscores the importance of collaboration between government and community leaders in meeting the healthcare needs of our people. It is a significant achievement for Igbogbo,” the monarch stated.

Hon. Aro Moshood Abiodun, Member of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency II, lauded the project, emphasizing its potential to transform lives.

“This facility represents progress and a brighter future. It shows what can be achieved when leaders prioritize the well-being of the people,” he said.

Other dignitaries, including Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, Hon. Wasiu Agoro, and Hon. Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, also expressed their gratitude and called for sustained development in the region.

The project aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, focusing on improving healthcare accessibility and achieving universal health coverage.

In her concluding remarks, Princess Orelope-Adefulire called on the community to collectively ensure the sustainability of the facility.

“This center belongs to all of us. Let us protect it, use it wisely, and ensure it serves generations to come,” she said.

The commissioning ceremony brought together stakeholders, including community leaders, healthcare professionals, youth associations, market leaders, and residents, who celebrated the achievement with gratitude and optimism.

The new healthcare center stands as a symbol of hope and progress, promising to significantly improve healthcare access and outcomes for the people of Oreta and beyond. It is a shining example of the impact of purposeful leadership and the power of collaboration in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria