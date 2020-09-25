SDGs 5th anniversary: Okowa’s aide underscores importance of accurate data collection

Share the news













Dr Andy Ilabor, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa on SDGs, on Friday stressed the importance of data collection and evaluation in realising the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ilabor underscored the need for accurate data collection and analysis at an event to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the SDGs in Asaba, the Delta capital.

He recalled that on Sept. 25, 2015 at the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), world leaders across the world including Nigeria, adopted the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

“The 2030 agenda for sustainable development envisions a present and a future that is economically sustainable, socially inclusive and environmentally resilient.

“This is expressed through the framing of the 17 SDGs, 169 targets and 230 key performance indicators,” he said.

He described the theme for this year’s celebration, “Turning Point for Recovery of People and Planet,” as apt, ambitious and brazenly inclusive.

“Delta State is faced with huge challenges ranging from insecurity, crime, poverty, unemployment, food insecurity, climate change, pollution, environmental degradation.

“These have hindered human progress and the moral commitment to transform our world and by implication challenged the five pillars on which the SDGs have been built namely Planet, People, Peace, Partnership and Prosperity.

“There is no gain saying the fact that the grim reality of the implications ahead of us has informed the desire to recover for people and planet,” he said.

The senior special assistant however noted that the decade of action had begun on a dismal note, with the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ilabor said the SDG directorate in the state had organised a stakeholders meeting with Local Government Chairmen to build their capacity to focus on SDGs deliverables within their respective areas with emphasis on post COVID-19 recovery strategies.

He said that as a precursor to the road map for social and economic re-engineering of the state the SDG directorate in the state in collaboration with Ministry of Economic Planning embarked on data collection, collation and analysis to assess and evaluate progress made in the state.

“Delta State is resolutely committed to transforming world no matter how slow and challenging.

“This desire to recover for people and planet is also witnessed in the massive investments in beautification and storm drainages in the Asaba, Warri/Uvwie and Environs.

“This 5th anniversary is a clarion call to accelerate Global, Local and People oriented action(s) towards building resilience and bringing inclusive recovery in the context of post COVID-19 new realities,” he added.

He said that the acceleration of the action was necessary so that the global economy, planet, and people could emerge stronger and better together from the coronavirus crisis. (NAN)

