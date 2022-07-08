SDG: Allianz Nigeria Insurance earmarks N12m for youth empowerment

Allianz Nigeria Insurance says it has earmarked 28,000 euros (N11.820 million) under its Social Impact Fund to support youth employability in Nigeria.The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Allianz Nigeria, Mrs Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, said this at a news conference on Friday in Lagos.

Adewunmi-Zer said that the gesture was in commitment to the implementation of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG 8) accross the globe.“Over the next three years, Allianz will donate 28,000 euros (N11.820 million) to provide differently-abled persons in Nigeria with digital skills that will enhance their ability to earn a living.“

This donation will be made from the Allianz Social Impact Fund, which is dedicated to the implementation of the SDG 8 in many countries around the globe.“SDG 8 recognises the importance of sustained economic growth and high levels of economic productivity.“This is for the creation of well-paid quality jobs as well as resource efficiency in consumption and production,” she said.According to her, the SOS Children’s Village in Nigeria will benefit from the fund which is aimed at strengthening youth development holistically.

She also said the fund will help with a view of building an interactive inclusive society.The managing director noted that the SOS Children’s Village and Allianz were already collaborating to promote youth employability.She added that toward this goal, the underwriting firm had made an additional donation to the SOS Children’s Village in the country this year.Adewunmi-Zer further said that employees of Allianz Nigeria had volunteered to join the World Clean-up Day annually in contribution to the social impact project.

She said: “In 2021, over 100 employees across Nigeria picked up waste and gabage on a stretch of seven kilometres each, in cities such as Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Benin City.The managing director said that the primary objective of the insurance firm was to deliver innovative insurance products that worked for its customers.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers, with 126 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries.

The insurer offers personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance, to assistance services, credit insurance, and global business insurance. (NAN)

