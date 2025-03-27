SCUML  Pastes AMF/CFT Non-Compliance Notice on Huge Dream Properties Ltd

In line with its mandate to ensure that the scourge of money laundering is curbed in the nation, the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, on Monday, pasted a notice of non-compliance with Anti Money Laundering/ Combating the Financing of Terrorism AML/CFT requirements on Huge Dream Properties Limited.

Huge Dream Properties Limited, a real estate firm with projects in various locations within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, was initially visited on October 9, 2023 and it was discovered that it was not compliant to the AML/CFT requirements as enshrined in the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, MLPPA, 2022.

A further visit to the entity on March 12, 2025 revealed that the company still contravened the provisions of MLPPA 2022 therefore making it vulnerable to money laundering activities.

Owing to this, officers of SCUML visited the premises of the affected business and pasted a notice of non-compliance to AML/CFT policies and procedures on the company.

The notice will remain pasted till the company meets full compliance with the relevant laws. The notice also advises members of the public to tread with caution in carrying out business transactions with the company.