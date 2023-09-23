SCUML in surprise AML Enforcement Visit to SC Group in Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has carried out enforcement activities in the premises of SC Group, in Abuja.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren disclosed this in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Uwujaren stated that the visit was as a result of alleged violation of money laundering regulations and the company’s refusal to pay the prescribed penalties.

He said,”In line with its mandate to curb the scourge of money laundering, the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, today, September 20, 2023 carried out enforcement activities in the premises of SC Group, a Designated Non- Financial Business, located at Wuye, Abuja for alleged violation of money laundering regulations and refusal to pay the prescribed penalties.

“The company is alleged to have consistently failed to file statutory reports to SCUML and emplace approved Anti Money Laundering, Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Combating Proliferation Financing, AML/CFT/CPF, policies.”

Uwujaren added,”In the course of the enforcement, Officers of SCUML pasted a notice of non-compliance to AML/CFT/CPF on the building.

“The notice which warns members of the public to be cautious in carrying out business transactions with the company, will be in place until the company is in full compliance with extant laws.”

