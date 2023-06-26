SCUML Deploys Software for Improved Services

In furtherance of the digitalization policy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML, today, June 23, 2023, concluded an in-house training of its officers, and the deployment of a uniquely developed software analytical tool called SCUML 360°.

The development is part of the conscious efforts to improve the efficiency of SCUML’s processes as recommended by the International Cooperation and Review Group, ICRG, of the Financial Action Task Force, FATF.

According to Dr. Maher Abu Ghali, Chief Executive of Intellisys Consulting and Solutions, SCUML 360° has the ability to process 20 million transactions per day on a single server which will greatly enhance the efficiency of SCUML. He noted that the software also comes with an Artificial Intelligence, AI, feature which will help to analyze the data received by SCUML.

One of the many benefits of the new tool is that it has a messaging module where SCUML can communicate directly with Designated Non-financial Businesses and Professions, DNFBPs via the messaging board. With this, DNFBPs will have their questions answered without having to call or come to SCUML’s offices.

Also, DNFBPs will be able to print their certificates by themselves from the comfort of their offices once they receive it in their email. The new certificates will come with a QR code as a security feature and will have a digital signature on it.

At the closing ceremony of the two-week in-house training at the SCUML office in Wuse 2, Abuja, Director SCUML, Commander of EFCC, CE Daniel Isei, appreciated the work which Intellisys Consulting and Solutions had done. Isei expressed confidence that, with this new software, SCUML is better positioned to fulfil its mandate while meeting the demand of its customers in a timely and efficient manner.

