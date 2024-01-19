S’Court judgment: Security beefed up Nasarawa State

Security agencies have beefed up security in Lafia and other major towns in Nasarawa State as the Supreme Court delivers judgment on the governorship tussle between Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr David Ombugadu, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Gov Sule, winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election, which was later nullified by the Election Petition Tribunal.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the tribunal, Gov. Sule approached the Appellate Court, which reversed the judgment of the tribunal and affirmed his election.

Mr Ombugadu of the PDP then decided to take the case to the Supreme Court for determination of the true winner of the governorship poll in Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondents monitoring situations on Friday, reports that personnel of Nigeria Police, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were seen stationed in strategic locations and around public infrastructures in Lafia.

Some of the locations include the Lafia City gate, Lafia Township Stadium junction, Jos/Shendam Road junction leading to the Government House among others.

In Akwanga, joint security patrol teams were seen moving round the city in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order during and after the Supreme Court judgment.

Speaking on the security arrangement, DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state told NAN that the deployment of personnel across the state was to maintain law and order.

He explained that Police was working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that any group that eventually wins at the Supreme Court celebrates their victory responsibly without infringing on the rights of others.

The PPRO said that no person or group of persons would be allowed to cause any problem in any part of the state.

He therefore, called on members of the public to go about their activities without any fear or intimidation.

Meanwhile, some residents of the state bare their minds on the situation and the possible aftermath of the judgment.

Mallam Ibrahim Abubakar, a resident of Akwanga commended the security agencies for the joint patrol.

” This joint patrol is a welcome development as it will forestall break down of law and order after the pronouncement of the winner of the Governorship seat by the Supreme Court,” he said

Another resident, Grace Thomas said the efforts of the security would send a very strong signal to the trouble makers and deter them from whatever negative intentions.

On his part, Mr Bulus John, an artisan in Akwanaga, said people in the state should learn to accept the outcome of the judgment in good faith for peace to reign.(NAN)

By Sunday John/Awayi Kuje

