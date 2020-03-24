Scores of terrorists killed, as Nigerian troops attack locations

Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have dealt another deadly blow on Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) at Gorigi in the Allagarno Forest general area of Borno, the Defence Headquarters has disclosed.

The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the rest was achieved March on 23.

Onyeuko disclosed that the routing occurred when the land component of Operation Lafiya Dole came into contact with mounted terrorists during clearance operations along the forest axis.

He added that the clearance operations was part of the ongoing subsidiary operation known as “Operation Ayiso T.

Onyeuko further disclosed that air assets, including an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform and fighter jets, were immediately deployed to provide close air support to the troops.

According to him, while the ISR platform provided situational awareness to the troops, the fighter jets engaged the terrorists, immobilising a gun truck and neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Some others, who attempted to beat a hasty retreat, were mopped up by the jets in follow-on attacks.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the Northeast, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation,” he said.

In another development, Onyeuko said that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, on March 23, recovered weapons from fleeing bandits in Odogoke and Odejo communities in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue.

He said that the troops carried out cordon and search operation in the communities to apprehend bandits following deadly clashes in the area.

Items recovered according to him include, one double barrel gun, nineteen locally made rifles, one pistol, four rounds of 7.62x54mm ammunition, three cartridges for pump action rifle among other accoutrements.

“Normalcy have returned to the communities and general security in the area remains calm.

“Troops have dominated the general area with fighting patrols to ensure peace and stability in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters hereby encourages the public in the general area to come up with credible information to enable the troops to be proactive,” he said. (NAN)