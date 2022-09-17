Scores killed as Military Jets bombard Bello Turji’s residence at Zamfara Forest

Scores of armed bandits belonging to the notorious Bello Turji camp have been eliminated, PRNigeria reports.

The bandits were killed during a ‘surprise raid’ by the air troops of Operation Forest Sanity in Zamfara State.

The ‘surprise attack’ of the military troops was carried out by two Nigerian Air Force, NAF, fighter jets, upon receiving credible intelligence..

A defence intelligence source told PRNigeria that the NAF jets rained their missiles at Fakai area, believed to be the residence of the dreaded Turji, as part of the military counter-offensive operation currently going on in Shinkafi axis.

“At the moment, we can’t give the actual casualty figure,” the source added.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

