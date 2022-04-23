Scores burnt beyond recognition as explosion rocks illegal refinery in Rivers

By Nathan Nwakamma

(NAN) Scores of people were on Saturday burnt beyond recognition following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery in Rivers, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Idris Musa, Director-General, National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), who confirmed the incident, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said investigation into the explosion by the agency is underway.

“There was an explosion at an artisanal refining site in Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Rivers State, earlier today. The incident claimed several lives, especially those engaged in the illegal oil refining and bunkering.

“The incident is still under investigation even though the raging inferno has subsided.

“That area is one of the oil theft prone locations.

“An incident similar to this happened in 2020 in that axis. Further updates on the incident would be announced while necessary action is being taken to forestall any further ugly situation,” Musa told NAN. (NAN)

