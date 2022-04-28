SCOAN fire: No need to panic, Church tells members, friends

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Thursday urged its members and friends not to panic over the fire that occurred at its old site in Agodo, Egbe, on Wednesday, and not be ”slaves to fear”.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, Southwest Zone of the National Emergency Management Agency, had told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that a fire started at the site at about 8.20 p.m. on Wednesday, but was brought under control at about 9.35 p.m.

He said that it occurred at the prophet’s private residence located at Ajisegiri Street, Agodo area of Egbe, in Ikotun-Egbe axis of Lagos State, and commended federal fire fighters who worked with NEMA officials to put out the fire.

He also commended the church members for their immense support in putting out the fire which recorded no casualty or injury.

Farinloye had, however, said that Church members prevented emergency responders from taking pictures at the scene of the fire, but he could not explain why they did so.

Reacting to the fire, the Church in a statement signed by Mrs Evelyn Joshua, said the cause was still unknown, but there was no need for panic and ”unnecessary speculations”.

”Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown. To this end, we wish to assure our esteemed members, partners and friends of the ministry that we are on top of situation. There is no need for panic and unnecessary speculations.

“As sons and daughters of love, we shall continually uphold the assurances of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, who has conquered the world for our sakes.

” Please disregard any alarmist news aimed at creating panic amongst the church members in particular and the general public. We are no longer slaves to fear. We are children of God,” she said.

She said that the fire outbreak was from a general purpose store at the old site and was successfully put out through the efforts of the ministry’s emergency response team, with no loss of lives or injuries.(NAN)

