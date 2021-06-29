SCOAN announces July 9 as TB Joshua’s burial date

The Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) on Tuesday said that its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, would be laid rest on Friday, July 9, at the church premises in Lagos. Gary Tonge, an international member of the church made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos on the programmes for the burial of the prophet.According him, July 5 July 11, is dedicated to a series of laying to rest activities tagged ‘Celebrating the and Legacy of Prophet Joshua, born (1963 )’.

He told newsmen that the event would start with a private candle light procession at 6:00p.m.Tonge said on July 6 July 7, would be a tribute service at 10a.m. 7p.m. which would be opened the public with limited physical presence.He said would be a service of songs and all night praise starting at midnight.The international member also said that on July 8, would be the lying-in-state of the prophet from 11:00am to 5:00pm.He said the event would be open to the public to pay their last to the man of God.Tonge said that July 9, would be the laying to rest service and interment activities which would begin at 10:00am.He said the thanksgiving service would be held on July 11 by 9.00a.m.According to Tonge, Prophet TB Joshua, was a man of the people influence, therefore, the church is aware that the eyes of the world are upon this event.He said that SCOAN was working with Lagos State Government and the ministry of health that the current public health and security protocols would be observed during the duration of the event

.He, however, appealed to the general public who would not attend due to the current public health challenges to watch the broadcast from the comfort of their homes.He said the event would be broadcast live on Emmanuel TV, DSTV, GOTV and streamed on Facebook.Tonge said the ministry would continue to touch lives as done by the prophet.He said TB Joshua’s resting place would be at the church premises.Tonge said “It would be recalled that TB Joshua was called to rest on June 5, and his divine call was met with an outpouring of millions of testimonies and tributes from 195 countries”. (NAN)

