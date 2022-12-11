Science/Technology: Buhari confers Excellence Service Award on NASENI boss

By Ismaila Chafe

AbujaPresident Muhammadu Buhari, in the course of the week, directed the conferment of Excellence Service Award on Executive Vice Chairman of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Prof. Mohammad Sani Haruna.

The NASENI boss will also be conferred with a National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic for his exemplary leadership, dynamism and foresight in advancing the cause of the agency.

The Nigerian leader announced this when he inaugurated the Technology and Innovation Complex of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Technology and Innovation complex has been named after the president.

“I commend you and direct the conferment of Excellence Service Award on you and a National Honour of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, which is to be conferred on you at the last Federal Executive Council of December 2022,” the president said.

Buhari reiterated NASENI’s relevance as a critical agency towards the maintenance and sustainability of the nation’s infrastructure.

He believed that ”the New NASENI is undoubtedly, among the most important legacy my administration is bequeathing to the next administration in 2023,”

The executive vice chairman, acknowledged Buhari’s commitment to the deployment of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) to the centre stage of Nigeria’s socio-economic activities, noting that it was the first time a Nigerian President was visiting the agency.

“You are the first and the only Head of Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to have ever paid a visit to any facility of NASENI across the country in the 31 years of the agency’s existence.

“You have already demonstrated a departure from commodity-based economy and leading prioritised innovations and inventions towards manufacturing and knowledge-based economy,” he said.

President Buhari had earlier hosted the Special Envoy of King Mohammed the VI of Morocco, Shakib Ben Musa, at the State House, where he reiterated his commitment to hand over leadership to an elected president on May 29, 2023.

Musa is also the Minister of National Education, Pre-School and Sports of the Kingdom of Morocco.

According to President Buhari, his term of office will end with the inauguration of a new president in May next year.

He, however, said that he would study the message sent and respond accordingly, giving assurances at the same time that he would continue to cherish and strengthen the very warm and cordial relations between the two countries.

On Dec. 6, President Buhari received a delegation of political, religious and business leaders from Gombe State at State House, Abuja.

The delegation was in the State House to appreciate President Buhari for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Kolmani area.

The President jocularly told them: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job. Thank you for appreciating the efforts.”

On the same day, Buhari received in audience the President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Salvatore Sciacchitano, on Wednesday in Abuja.

While speaking at the event, President Buhari assured that Nigeria would continue to make significant investments in the provision of aviation infrastructure for safe, secure, environmentally friendly and sustainable economic development of international civil aviation.

“Nigeria has been a member of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) since 1962, and has continued to make valuable contributions to the ICAO Council’s work and it’s activities,” he added.

President Buhari on Wednesday paid a one-day State Visit to Guinea Bissau where he reaffirmed the commitment of Nigeria to work with Guinea Bissau and other countries towards sustaining and strengthening democracy and good governance on the entire African continent.

The Nigerian leader also gave words of encouragement to the people of the country for standing with the democratically chosen administration of President Umaro Sissoco Embaló against threats by undemocratic forces.

The president welcomed the conferment of the country’s highest national honour, the Amilcar Cabral Award, upon him and the naming of a major street in Bissau, the capital city, after him.

On Dec. 9, Buhari expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state.

The kidnappers were said to have picked the babies and zoomed off.

President Buhari also visited his country home, Daura, Katsina State, during the week.

While in Daura, the president received the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, and Dr Dikko Radda, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe.

At the meeting with the APC governorship candidate, Buhari urged members of the APC to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming general elections.

According to Buhari, party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at the elections.

He said, he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country.

NAN reports that the president has since departed Katsina for Washington, USA, on Sunday, to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

The High Level meeting, which holds on Dec. 13-15, is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden.

Biden looks forward to working with African governments, civil society, Diaspora communities across the United States, and the private sector, to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations.

The event is expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities. (NAN)