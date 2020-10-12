School’s resumption: Zamfara trains 2000 SUBEB officials on COVID-19 protocols

The Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) has started the training of 2000 officials to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols when its schools re-open in November.

The Board’s Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, who disclosed this to newsmen in Gusau on Monday said that the training was part of the state government’s preparations towards reopening schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government had recently announced Nov. 1, as the resumption date for primary and secondary schools across the state.

Maradun said that the training was part of the government measures to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols in schools.

“We have already trained 100 Education Secretaries and Senior Social Mobilisation Officers (SSOs) drawn from the 14 Local Government Education Authorities of the state to serve as master trainers ahead of re-opening of school.

“The master trainers are expected to step down the training to 2000 Headmasters, Principals and teachers in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools across the state.

“This training is highly needed in order to ensure safety of our children. All what we need is support and cooperation from all stakeholders,” he said.

Maradun added that the board has been in consultations with the state government’s taskforce on COVID-19, after which prevention materials such as: hand sanitisers, face masks, among others would be provided for the schools.

“We planned a new system to decongest students population in the classes across the state.

“We are making arrangements with the ministries of education, environment and health to fumigate all our schools across the state before reopening,” he said.

The SUBEB chairman appealed to parents and guardians to support the government to succeed in protecting the lives of the children. (NAN)