Schools resumption records high turnout of students in Kano

Schools in Kano State resumed on Monday, with high turnout of students for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government had directed reopening of public and private schools on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 after seven months closure occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

A NAN correspondent who visited some of the schools in Kano metropolis reports that the schools witnessed massive turnout of students.

NAN report that water, soap, hand sanitisers were provided in the schools visited, but only a few of the schools use infrared thermometer.

NAN also reports that compulsory wearing of facemasks and social distancing in classrooms were observed by students and teachers.