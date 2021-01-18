Schools resumption: NAPPS assures parents, guardians of children’s safety

The Nigerian Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has assured parents and guardians of the safety of their children and wards as schools resume for the second term of the 2020/2021 session in Lagos State. Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Chapter of NAPPS, Mrs Ajoke Adeyemi, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

She said that the private schools had kept to the COVID-19 prevention protocols and guidelines to guard both the staff and students against contracting the virus. “All the measures taken during the first wave are still in place and I don’t see any reasons for worries. “We also engaged the services of government approved environmental pest control organisations last weekend, to fumigate all our schools in Amuwo-Odofin.

“The Lagos State Quality Assurance team always go on random checks to ensure school owners comply, and they advise where necessary. The fear that they can come unannounced keeps us on our toes,” she said. According to Adeyemi, Proprietress of Foresight Schools, Festac Town, schools attendance also prevent children from engaging in vices or abuse from neighbours, friends or relatives while parents are at their work places. Adeyemi praised school owners for their courage, steadfastness and swift proactive measures taken to see that their staff and students were protected from the virus.

She stated that during the lockdown, many school owners found themselves running to banks for loans to pay staff salaries, or provide palliatives for the months parents didn’t pay to avoid losing their good hands. “Some had to quickly build more classrooms, to be able to meet up with the two-metre distancing. “Those with seats for two students had to cut them, which meant buying more school desks and paying for services for the adjustments.

“Money was also spent to install hand-washing units, automated soap and hand sanitiser machines, infrared thermometers and charts. “We’re happy because it all paid off; we ended the first term without a breakout of the pandemic in any of our (NAPPS) schools in Amuwo-Odofin and Lagos State generally, to the glory of God.” She commended parents for their understanding and courage for releasing the children to go back to school.

Adeyemi said many schools did not receive the government’s survival fund palliative aimed at lessening the burden of the last lockdown on schools.

“I know of only one school, out of 73 in Amuwo Odofin NAPPS that benefitted; if only one school received it, then, it shows something is wrong. “Some of us were called on the phone with some members of our staff and that was all. No disbursement of any fund or palliative till now,” Adeyemi said. (NAN)