Schools resumption: Lalong urges parents to teach children COVID-19 safety protocols

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has urged parents in the state to teach their children the safety protocols against COVID-19, preparatory to resumption of schools targeted for end of October.

Lalong had in a broadcast to the people of the state said schools would resume October ending, but was not definite on the date.

He made the call on Sunday at a send off Church mass for the outgoing Prior Provincial of the Catholic Church Order of St. Augustine in Nigeria, Rev. Fr. John Abubakar, at the St. Monica’s Parish Rantya, Jos.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that St Augustinians in the Catholic Church were accredited with parish and pastoral work, scientific study, teaching and missions, among others.

The governor said he made the call because children easily emulated what parents did, more than instructions given to them elsewhere.

Besides, he said, children were most vulnerable to the disease and must be protected, first by the parents.

“I appeal to parents to comply with COVID-19 protocols for the children to emulate, they are most vulnerable because they move around more than us.

“It is the toughest decision we will make to allow innocent children to return to school, ” he said.

Lalong explained that Plateau was now an epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic resulting from the large number of people tested daily in its three testing centres.

“In the 36 states, we are the third in terms of testing capacity and recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for doing well.

“We test 500 people to 700 people daily, we want everyone to know their health status for appropriate action,” he said.

He commended the outgoing Prior Provincial for his diligence in service during his tenure for eight years and prayed for God’s blessings on him.

“In addition to establishing a new secondary school here, he told me he was lobbying for the establishment of an Augustinian University in Plateau,” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the university would be a reality even in his absence, because of the foundation he had laid for the process.

He thanked the Prior Provincial for his contributions to the Catholic Church and Plateau, expressing the desire that his successor would consolidate on his achievements for greater successes.

Delivering the homily titled: ` God’s Unmerited Love’, Abubakar urged the congregation to focus on their gifts and talents and desist from comparing their lives with other people.

“We should seize opportunity to be impactful with our talents and gifts and stop the mistake of comparing yourselves with others. How God chooses to operate is up to him,”he said.

He said people were appreciated when they left an office because of the value they have added to lives.

Abubakar appreciated the Plateau Government and people of the state for the love they showered on him during his stay, saying their cooperation made his work easy while urging them to extend such gesture to his successor.(NAN)

