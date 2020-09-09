Schools resumption: Kogi Govt. satisfied with institutions’ preparedness

Share the news













Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the level of preparations by tertiary institutions toward reopening of schools in the state on Sept.14.

Jones made the remark in Lokoja while speaking with newsmen after he paid an assessment visit to some tertiary institutions in the eastern senatorial district of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Kogi Government had announced that it would reopen schools at all levels on Sept.14.

According to the announcement, the schools to reopen include primary, secondary and tertiary institutions across the state.

The commissioner stressed that the preparations he saw while on the assessment tour, were good enough for resumption of schools and that there was no need for any body to panic.

He said that even institutions’ heads confirmed to him that they were prepared, and focused on guaranteeing safety for teaching and learning.

He enjoined the institutions to ensure that cult activities and other social vices on their campuses were checked in line with Gov. Yahaya Bello’s directives.

Jones said the State Government was collaborating with the State Security Trust Fund to combat security challenges in higher institutions where hi-tech security equipment would be installed on various campuses.

He assured students, parents and all other stakeholders of the protection of their lives and property.

He called on all schools’ heads to remain committed to observing the COVID-19 safety protocols prescribed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control ( NCDC).

Jones urged the institutions to adjust their academic calendar to cover the five months lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tertiary institutions visited included: Kogi State University (KSU), Anyigba, College of Education Ankpa,and the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Idah.

In their separate responses, the heads of the institutions visited assured the commissioner of their preparedness and eagerness to receive the students back on campuses and to also ensure their safety. (NAN)