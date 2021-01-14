Schools Resumption: Jan. 18 date stands — Education Ministry

The Federal Ministry of Education says it has aligned with the Jan. 18, 2021 date for schools in the nation to resume.

Consequently, schools can resume academic activities on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

The ministry, in a statement on Thursday signed by Mr Ben Goong, the Director of Press , said that the go-ahead was given after undertaking a comprehensive appraisal of the school resumption proposal.

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of Jan. 18, 2021 should remain.

“Parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including compulsory wearing of facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools, temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools.

“Also, they must ensure constant supply of water, hand sanitisers and enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days. (NAN)