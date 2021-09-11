Schools Reopening: Kaduna parents elated, say managing kids at home, stressful

Parents in Kaduna say they heaved a sigh of relief following the decision of the state government to  re-open schools.

Some of them who spoke the News of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said managing their children at home for a long period, had been stressful.


They expressed readiness   send their children school on September 12 as ordered state government, after months of interruption in learning due insecurity.

NAN reports that the state’s Commissioner for Education, Shehu Muhammad-Makarafi, had stated that rather than resume for the third term that had been aborted, the schools would resume the first term for the 2021/2022 academic calendar.

Abubakar Adamu, a business man and father of a pupil, said he was satisgied government’s decision reopen schools, adding that he would make sure his son went school on Monday.

Another parent , Abdullahi Jigo, said his five children had been at home for long, saying that the reopening of schools was good news most parents.

He expressed confidence that  government had done the needful towards ensuring the safety school children.

Similarly,Mrs Patient Audu, said that the decision by government reopen schools was a relief  as parents were tired of seeing their children staying at home.

“I do not mind them skipping a term;  let them just go back school; there has been setback in their education, so its better they resume,” she said.

On her part, Mrs Happy Madaki said she was elated she heard the news of school resumption as it had been stressful trying handle her kids at home.

Other parents interviewed expressed delight over the development, praying that there be no cause again that would force the shutting of schools. (NAN)

