Schools reopening: JSS III students resume Aug. 16, 17 in Kaduna

Junior Secondary School (JSS3) students in Kaduna State are to resume classes on Aug. 17, the state government announced on Friday in Kaduna.

Mrs Phoebe Yayi, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, announced the resumption date in a statement.

Yayi said the resumption was to enable the JSS 3 students to prepare for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated for Aug. 24.

She added that the ministry had directed all principals to make arrangements to receive the JSS 3 boarding students on Aug. 16 and the day students on Aug. 17 respectively.

“All administrators of public and private schools in the state should note that the one week period, starting from Aug. 16, is to enable them to make the necessary preparation.

“This preparation is in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place, as it in the case of the SSS 3 students,’’ Yayi said.

She advised proprietors of private schools to comply accordingly.

“Proprietors of private schools are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and fro schools.

“Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SSS 1, SSS 2 and JSS 1 to JSS 2, as well as primary schools, will be announced in due course.’’

She assured the public of the ministry’s willingness to continue the e-learning education programme, using the google classrooms, radio, television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is restored to the academic environment.

Yayi also lauded all partners in the education sector, including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Parent Teacher Associations, proprietors of private schools, Old Students Associations and the media for their continued support. (NAN)