Schools, businesses shut in Ebonyi to mourn late Commissioners

Schools and businesses were shut in Ebonyi on Wednesday in compliance to the state Government declaration of public holiday in honour of the two civil commissioners in the state that died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Governor David Umahi had on Tuesday declared Wednesday a state public holiday in honour of the commissioners.

It would be recalled that the state had within the last one month lost two commissioners: Mr Fidelis Nweze (Infrastructural Development), and Mr Uche Okah (Housing).

Nweze died at Turkish Hospital Abuja on Tuesday following an auto crash while Okah passed on barely a month ago.



A NAN Correspondent, who monitored the compliance of the one-day public holiday, reports that traders in most popular markets in the state complied with the directive.

All schools, both private and public, as well as commercial banks were closed while flags in most of the offices were flown at half mast.

A trader, Mr Johnson Maduka, who spoke with NAN, said the one-day holiday was good in honour of the commissioners because death is a call to everyone.

According to Maduka, “well, the one day holiday is fine. We support the prayer and fasting for the state and for the death of the two commissioners. May their souls rest in peace.”



Mrs Juanita Okoronkwo, a teacher, described death as a necessary end for mankind.

“I have already gone to school, although I did not know that today, Wednesday, has been declared a work free day in the state. I have no choice than to come back home.



“I pray to God to protect our leaders, especially those in Ebonyi,” Okoronkwo said.

NAN reports that the governor had urged all government officials to embark on fasting and prayer to seek the face of God in the affairs of the state.

He also asked the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to organise three-day prayers beginning from June 23.(NAN)

