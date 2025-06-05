School security guard pleads guilty to stealing car parts

A security guard, Kemza Samuel, on Thursday, pleaded guilty to stealing car parts before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Samuel, who works at Lariken Primary School, Ologuneru, in Ibadan, was charged with one count of stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, remanded him in custody and adjourned the case until June 10 for review of facts and subsequent sentencing.

The prosecutor, Insp Femi Omilana, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 26 at noon at the aforementioned school in Ibadan.

He said the defendant, a security guard at the school, stole a Toyota bus alternator, kick starter, power steering pump and other car parts.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)