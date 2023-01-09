School resumption: Lagos commissioner charges students to improve on previous successes

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has charged pupils and students across the state to improve on previous successes in the new year.

Adefisayo gave the charge in a statement on Sunday ahead of the 2nd term resumption of the 2022/2023 academic sessions resumption which begins on Monday.

According to her, this will justify the government’s huge investment following the promise to bequeath a qualitative, inclusive educational legacy to empower you to compete as global citizens.

“I enjoin you to strive and rise to greatness with the opportunities provided through quality education, show your ingenuity and creativeness and continue to be receptive to digital learning.

“It is also expected that you will all aim higher for a better performance in the last two terms of the 2022/23 academic session.

“The resumption comes with individual nostalgia and hope for another exciting 12 weeks, which will come via knowledge sharing and guidance of our hard working teachers.”

She noted that some students had the opportunity and participated, won in national, international events in Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics competitions, giving them global exposure to become future scientists.

“Majority of you made us proud in 2022 individually as a pupil/student or as representatives of your various schools; we are also excited that you all remain receptive to all our interventions and initiatives in the education sector,” she said.

The commissioner said that Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s passion for the development of quality education had been shown and reflected through various students and teachers centered initiatives.

“His passion for quality education is visible through over 1,400 projects in all our schools across the state, some of you are witnesses to the commissioning of major landmark projects either by the governor or his representatives.

Adefisayo listed some of the projects as construction of new schools and rehabilitation of existing ones across the state, provision and supply of new school furniture in primary and secondary schools.

Other projects were a new school model with track and field sports facilities at Elemoro Community Junior Secondary School, Ibeju-Lekki, commissioning of the new technology-driven modular school model at Vetland Model Junior Secondary school, Agege, amongst others.

She added that the launch of ‘Eko Excel’ digital learning initiative which also transformed learning was part of measures for the retraining of teachers to update their skills in a technology-driven system.

According to her, the introduction of digital learning platforms for students is meant to bridge the education gap while introduction of the Comprehensive School programme for inclusion of skills acquisition will prepare marketable skilled workforce. (NAN)