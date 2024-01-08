School resumption: FCTA promises to address challenges in schools

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has promised to address challenges affecting the delivery of primary and secondary education in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The Mandate Secretary, Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, gave the assurance after a visit to some secondary schools in Abuja on Monday, to monitor resumption of academic activities for the second term.

Hayyo said that the objective of the monitoring tour was to identify challenges affecting schools with a view to effectively address them.

He said that the secretariat had taken note of all the problems being faced by the schools, adding that the secretariat would consult with the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, for prompt action.

“Education is one of the key priority areas of this Administration and Wike had promised to give special attention to the sector.

“That is why in the 2023 budget, the sum of N13.1 billion was approved for renovations, construction, and provision of chairs and furniture for schools in the FCT.

“This is very encouraging”, he stated.

He expressed satisfaction with the students’ and teachers’ turnout on the first day of resumption of academic activities in schools.

“The turnout is encouraging.

“I expected to see a low attendance rate considering the Christmas and New Year break, since a lot of students traveled with their families out of Abuja, but fortunately for us, almost all the students are back and are ready for learning.

“The teachers have resumed work and are ready to work. The students are also in school and ready for learning,” he said.

The mandate secretary urged teachers to live up to expectations, adding that underperforming school administrators would be replaced with competent ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited included Government Science and Technical College, Area 3, Government Secondary School, Tundun-Wada and Glisten Group of Schools, Jahi, among others. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

