School resumption : Ebonyi assures parents of safety

May 23, 2021



Ebonyi State Government has assured parents of safety for teaching and , as primary and secondary schools resume on May 24.

state Commissioner for Education, Dr Onyebuchi Chima, gave assurance in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that pupils/students were resuming for third term 2020/2021 academic session.

Chima said the state government was committed to protecting the lives of the school during and after school periods.

“Let me make it clear that Ebonyi State remains a safe place for school , even as we open school tomorrow, Monday, May 24.

“We have not had any record of kidnapping in our schools and we will not have it in Jesus name.

“On building of perimeter fences across schools in the state, have made it clear that even in developed world, they don’t put in fences, in order to secure them because they are not animals.

“You don’t need to put them in fences in order to provide for them.

“The society is for providing for the children by instilling value in them and this is exactly what we are doing in Ebonyi State.

“Training of children is a valuable exercise and we are committed to giving all our children care and protection.

“The best way of providing for our children is by giving them good orientation, especially when they are young. Let them be of good behaviour and be more aware and conscious of .

“The society should always help by giving useful information about insecurity; that is, when we see or hear, tell and support the fight against criminality; believe the ‘see and inform’ mechanism will help more,” he said.

The commissioner, however, urged the youth involved in trouble to steer clear of any activity that would endanger the lives of the school children. (NAN)

