School re-opening: Kaduna SUBEB trains teachers on COVID-19 protocols

The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (Kaduna SUBEB), has trained 180 master trainers on COVID-19 preventive measures, in preparation for the re-opening of schools in the state.

The Board’s Director of Schools, Malam Aliyu Idris, who made this known at the end of the training in Kaduna on Saturday, said the training was in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

According to him, the measure is to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Idris explained that the participants were drawn from the board and the 23 Local Government Education Authorities of the state.

He said that the Master Trainers were expected to train 3,170 Head Teachers in primary schools and 312 Principals of Junior Secondary Schools, who will equally train their respective teachers.

The director urged the participants to consider the opportunity as a great responsibility toward ensuring the safety of pupils and students from COVID-19 when schools reopen.

“While plans are ongoing to re-open schools, it is important to equip our teachers with the necessary information on COVID-19 to prevent its spread among pupils and students.

“This training is very crucial because we do not want to take any chances when it comes to the safety of our children.

COVID-19 is real, and we must all work together to keep our children safe,” he said.

Mrs Hauwa’u Inuwa, the North West Zonal Director, UBEC, explained that the workshop was designed to prepare teachers to receive pupils and ensure they were protected from COVID-19.

Inuwa said that the training became necessary to enhance prevention, early detection, and contact tracing of suspected cases of COVID-19 in schools. (NAN)

