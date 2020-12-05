School Proprietor canvasses retooling of teachers, consistent training

Mr Olusegun Bamidele ,the proprietor of Excellent Nursery and Primary School, Ilorin, has stressed the need for retooling and consistent training of teachers in the country to meet up with global standards.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN), Bamidele said teachers deserved special training and needed to upgrade to meet up with international standards of teaching because teachers cannot continue to apply old methods. They need to upgrade and acquire ICT knowledge.”

” The world is moving fast with technology. We cannot just remain in one spot and think we are fine with it. Government must know that for sure. They need to upgrade and compete with international teachers. The future of our children is at stake if we fail to train teachers”, he said.

The proprietor advised government to act fast and prioritize teachers welfare, to boost their moral and revive the education sector in the country, while calling on teachers to consciously add value to their selves by enrolling in training programs and not necessarily wait for government to do everything for them.( NAN)

