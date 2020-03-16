School projects: Nasarawa Assembly summons SSG, commissioner

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has summoned a former Commissioner of Education and now the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Aliyu Tijani to appear before the House on March 17 by 10 a.m. to explain why renovation work at Government Secondary school, Mada Station, has been abandoned.

The House also summoned the present Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hajiya Fati Sabo to appear before it.

Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, summoned the duo after Mr Daniel Ogazi, the Chairman, House Committee on Education, raised the issue under matter of public importance during plenary on Monday.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that it was sad and unfortunate that the school project started in 2018 as presented before the House, but was not completed.

“I want to commend the mover of this motion and other members for your positive contributions on this very important matter.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that those who are saddled with the responsibilities of ensuring that right things are done are abusing their responsibilities.

“I want to commend the education committee for being up and doing as I have been following your activities toward ensuring that the right things are done in the education sector.

“It is a wake-up call to other committees to intensify their efforts in oversight to know what is happening in the Health sector, Agriculture, Works and Water Resources, among others,” he said.

Earlier, Ogazi (APC- Kokona East), who is the Deputy Majority Leader, while presenting the matter said that the state government had approved N1 billion in 2018 for the renovation of schools across the state.

“It is sympathetic and unfortunate that classrooms in Government Secondary School, Mada Station, have their roofs brought down without replacement living students to study under trees.

“We discovered this during our oversight functions to Agidi Development Area in Nasarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

“In the school, many classrooms projects awarded in 2018 by the ministry of education have their roofs brought down without replacement of those zinc and proper renovations, living students studying under trees while some of the buildings have been pulled down by the rain.

‘”I am calling on you Honourable members to support my motion so that the former Commissioner of Education, who is now the SSG, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed Tijani and the present Education Commissioner to appear before this House to explain why renovation work at the school has stopped,” he said.

Mr Danladi Jatau (PDP- Kokona West), the Minority Leader of the House, seconded the motion, adding that something needed to be done to nip the matter in the bud.

Jatau described the situation as unfortunate, while appealing to his colleagues to allow the present SSG and Commissioner for education to appear before the House on the matter.

The House unanimously agreed to summon the SSG and the present education commissioner. (NAN)