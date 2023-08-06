School fees:  CLO urges FG to reverse increment “in practical terms“

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged the Federal Government to reverse the increment in school fees in its Unity Schools “in practical terms“ to assuage the cries of students and parents.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government has insisted that tuition fee remained free and there are no increments in school fees in any of its institutions.

However, to the consternation of parents and Nigerians when Unity Schools closed on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, students returned with newsletter bearing an increment from N39,000 to N87,000, excluding PTA fee of N15,000.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the plea on Saturday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the dangers the increment would pose on the nation’s human capital and socio-economic development.

According to Ezekwueme, the Federal Government should “out of love“ for students and education reverse the decision to avert the danger of having more school dropouts as many parents cannot afford to pay such a huge amount.

This, he said, could truncate the academic careers of many indigent students due to the paucity of funds.

He said, “Government at all levels should subsidise education and make it the rights of every citizen to Senior Secondary (SS) Three and not a privilege.

“It is correct to say that only through education and skills acquisition we can fight ignorance, poverty, youth restiveness, terrorism and other vices in the society.

“It is noteworthy that education is the best and greatest pathway to greatness and an invaluable contributor to national growth and development.

“We earnestly urge President Bola Tinubu, Federal Ministry of Education and National Assembly to listen to the plight, predicament and sufferings of the citizens as increments of school fees will exacerbate the sufferings, pains, agony and hardships of the citizens.”

The CLO boss equally praised Chief Afam Ogene (Labour Party/Ogbaru Federal Constituency) for moving a motion for the reversal of school fees increment, a motion that other members of the House of Representatives unanimously endorsed.

Ezekwueme said, “Nigerians are really crying and suffering over fuel subsidy removal and hyperinflation on goods and services.

“Increments of school fees will be unbearable and pathetic and hence the need for the government to do the needful and ameliorate the excruciating sufferings of the citizens by rescinding the decision to increase school fees.” (NAN)

