School Feeding: Programme seeks partnership, sustainability in Kebbi

The Renewed

Hope, a National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (RH-NHGSFP), has sought for the partnership of Kebbi Governor, Nasiru Idris for sustainance of the programme in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the programme, Miss Aisha Sadiq, and issued to newsmen in Abuja.

She said Mrs Anjor Obande, the National Programme Manager (NPM), made the request when she paid a courtesy visit to the governor.

Sadiq explained that during the visit, crucial issues were discussed on sustainability of the programme in the state as well as other modalities that would enhance and fast track its implementation.

According her, the Programme Manager used the occasion to inaugurate the Rice-Fortification Programme driven by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) in the state.

She said the initiative was aimed at fostering better nutrition for children where the governor adopted fortified rice as a statutory dietary schedule for school meals in the state.

“The GAIN initiative was in tandem with the renewed mandate of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, as well as the agenda of President Bola Tinubu . (NAN)

By Aderogba George

