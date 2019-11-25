School feeding programme my top priority – Minister

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that the Home Grown School Feeding programme is one of her top priorities.

Farouk stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to news in some quarters that she had refused to approve payments for vendors in Lagos, Imo, Kogi and Benue States.

“Since my appointment as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, I have severally reaffirmed my commitment to delivering on the vision of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million people in Nigeria out of poverty in 10 years.

“I am therefore very much aware of the importance of the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.”

She added that the School Feeding Programme and other Social Investment Programmes are part of the President’s cardinal campaign promises that are of utmost importance to him, noting that it will be irresponsible for the Ministry not to attach the requisite significance to it.

The Minister reiterated that the school feeding programme as well as other components of the National Social Investment Programmes and other interventions domiciled in the Ministry remain priorities of utmost importance to her personally.

“‘it is disheartening to note that some individuals are bent on discrediting efforts of the Ministry and government to provide lasting support and succour to the less privileged and needy among us by peddling unfounded and unconfirmed stories to distract government and the good people of Nigeria,” she said.

Halima Oyedele, the Special Assistant to the Minister stressed that the minister has never unjustifiably refused or delay approval to pay vendors.

“The Ministry therefore needs to categorically state that, the Minister has never unjustifiably refused/delay approval to pay to any Vendor.

“Delays with the payment of Vendors in four States were informed by some internal processes and due diligence that needed to be carried out.

“The Minister wishes to assure all Nigerians that under her watch all the processes of the NSIP programme and other interventions will be transparent and transformational,” Oyedele stated.