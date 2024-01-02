School feeding: Presidential aide commends Tinubu on N100bn allocation

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on School Feeding Programme (SFP), Dr Yetunde Adeniji, has commended the President for earmarking N100 billion for the programme in the 2024 budget.

In a statement by Mr Olumobi Adewale, from the office of the SSA, in Abuja on Tuesday, Adeniji said the N100 billion allocation clearly showed the empathy the President had for children of the poor in the country.

The statement reads: “The N28.7 trillion 2024 budget signed into law by President Bola Tinubu is one of empathy and compassion as far as the N100 billion allocated for school feeding programme is concerned.

“It clearly demonstrates Mr President’s unwavering dedication to the wellbeing and upliftment of the Nigerian people.”

She also commended the energy, strength, capacity, empathy and compassion that the president had consistently demonstrated in leading Nigeria.

“I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Mr President for his visionary decision to reintroduce the School Feeding Programme (SFP).

“This will play a crucial role in removing children from the streets and enhancing the socioeconomic activities of the host communities where these schools are situated.

“Additionally, the substantial allocation of funds in the 2024 budget reflects the importance placed on this initiative,” she said.

Adeniji, however, assured President Tinubu and Nigerians that the allocation would be judiciously utilised toward the actualisation of the renewed hope agenda of the president. (NAN)

By Naomi Sharang

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

