School Feeding: Nasarawa govt. sensitises 617 cooks on COVID-19 advisory

No fewer than 617 cooks from schools in Nasarawa State, were on Friday in Lafia, sensitised on COVID-19 protocols as the home-grown school feeding programme gets underway in the state.

Mr Amos Magaji, Chairman of the state Home-Grown School Feeding Programme told newsmen on the sideline of the workshop that it was aimed at raising the consciousness of participants about the pandemic and the need to adhere to all safety protocols.

Magaji said that the training became imperative given the fact that some women were still living in denial of the reality of COVID-19.

He said the state has 2,801 cooks under the programme, adding that the current training was organised for 617 cooks drawn from schools in Lafia while others would be trained subsequently.

“What we intend to achieve with the training is strict adherence to COVID -19 protocols and guidelines by our cooks as they begin the feeding programme in various schools.

“Some of them are having wrong notions about the pandemic; we want them to know that COVID-19 is a reality and is still with us.

“We cannot afford to risk the lives of our pupils, therefore, the cooks should adhere strictly to the guiding principles of COVID-19,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Murtala Lamus, Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on School Feeding Programme, advised the participants to take the sensitisation seriously in the interest of the pupils.

On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Humanitarian Services and Focal Person on Social investments, Mr Imran Jubril, assured parents and guardians of their wards’ safety when the programme eventually begins.

Similarly, Mr Aminu Maifata, Chairman, Lafia Local Government Council, expressed satisfaction with the quality of the training saying it would have a positive impact on the lives of the school pupils.

One of the participants, Mrs Hauwa Ibrahim, commended the organisers of the workshop while pledging the readiness of her colleagues to adhere to the COVID -19 advisory. (NAN)