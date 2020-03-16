School feeding: Minister assures cooks of payment

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has assured cooks engaged in the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme (NHSFP), whose payments were delayed due to a change in payment platform, that they would soon be paid.

Reacting to complaints of delayed payment by cooks in some states of the federation including Zamfara, Farouq said that the delayed payment arose from migrating the payment process from Remita to the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS).

She further explained that the GIFMIS is an IT-based system being implemented by the government to enhance accountability and transparency in public financial management.

“The aggregators in the programme have been paid along with the cooks that were captured by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), while payment is outstanding for cooks that were not captured by the NBS.

“With the conclusion of migration to GIFMIS, all pending payments will be affected within days,” she explained.