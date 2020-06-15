School feeding: Humanitarian Ministry commends NYSC on partnership

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, who participated in the Modified School Feeding Programme under the COVID-19 Response in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said in her remarks at the presentation of certificates of commendation to the corps members, on Monday in Abuja.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Jalal Arabi, the Minister said the Corps members performed excellently in the discharge of their responsibilities.

“We cannot thank you enough and those that guided you to put in your best. The excellent performance you put across couldn’t have been what it was without the guidance you got from your Instructors and Coordinators.

“To the Coordinators, we want to put it on record that the Scheme was well represented and made you proud” the Minister noted.

She thanked the NYSC for partnering with the Ministry and requested for more collaboration in the future.

Arabi, along with the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Hajia Walida Siddique Isa, presented the certificates to 124 Corps members that participated on the Modified Home Grown School Feeding Programme in the FCT.

One of the Corps members, Mr. Ahmed Biu Usman, thanked the Ministry for giving them the opportunity to serve the nation in the Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

He said the Corps Members gained a lot of experience while discharging the responsibilities given to them during the Modified Home Grown School Feeding Programme, in the FCT.

Related