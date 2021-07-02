School feeding: FG to enrol additional 5m pupils by 2023 – Minister

July 2, 2021 Favour Lashem News 0



Hajiya Sadiya Umar- Farouq,  Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Management and Social Development, says the Federal Government will enrol about five million pupils into the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) by 2023.Farouq made the disclosure during a stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and scaling up of the NHGSFP in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Halima Oyelade, Special Assistant on Corporate Communications to the Minister, on in Abuja.“

Over nine million pupils are benefitting from one nutritious meal a day during school term nationwide.“Now, we have the mandate to reach an additional five million pupils by 2023.“With over 100,000 cooks employed and more than 100,000 small holder farmers participating in this value chain, the NHGSFP is a serious potential for socio-economic development and it needs to be strengthened, scaled up and sustained nationwide.“

I am pleased that the Zamfara and Federal NHGSFP teams as well as key stakeholders are working jointly and closely to verify existing numbers of beneficiaries on the programme and update the records for better effectiveness, transparency and .“

To this end, while thanking the Zamfara Government for its commitment in implementing the NHGSFP, I also wish to encourage us all to do more to ensure more children benefit from this programme,” she said.She  further explained that the NHGSFP was designed as a multi-faceted intervention to drive up  school enrollment , nutrition of the pupils, support local of food and encourage employment and income generation.“

Specifically, it is aimed at the provision of one nutritious meal to all pupils in public primary schools in classes one to three”.She said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s to fight abject poverty was behind the decision to  inaugurate the National Social Investment Programme which comprised of the  NHGSFP, -Power, and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,