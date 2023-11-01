School Feeding: FG targets over 10mlion children

…Says no child will be left behind



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said the soon-to-be resuscitated National Home Grown School Feeding Programme will cater for over 10 million pupils across the country.



A statement signed by Oyedokun Oyewumi of the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on School Feeding, indicated that the SSA, Dr. Yetunde Adeniji gave the assurance during a visit to an IDP camp at the Transitional Learning Center, Wassa, Abuja.





The Presidential aide was at Wassa to inspect the school feeding program sponsored by a NGO, Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.



She added that the school Feeding programme would ensure that no child in each public school is left behind.



Dr. Adeniji commended the program at Wassa for its demonstrable success in bolstering school enrollment and attendance rates.





She said it is an instrumental force in the advancement of education, the alleviation of hunger, and the dismantling of the cycle of poverty.



Dr. Adeniji said the school feeding initiative under the President’s renewed hope agenda is targeting pupils from primary one to three across Nigeria.



According to Dr. Adeniji, the initiative resonates with the sentiment that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development.



She commended the efforts of the organization, saying it underscores the paramount importance of education and nutrition in the comprehensive development of every child, irrespective of their circumstances.





She affirmed that initiatives of this nature hold the power to effect substantial positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable citizens.



“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation is exemplified by the Renewed Hope agenda. Within this framework, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location. Dr. Adeniji articulated that by investing in the youth today, a brighter and more prosperous future is being forged for the nation”, she said.





Adeniji added that smallholder farmers will be engaged to supply foodstuff for the school feeding programme, as soon as it commences.



While reiterating the objectives of the school feeding programme model, the SSA said the programme is aimed to increase resilience, promote equity, stimulate growth and poverty reduction.



“The school feeding program stands as a transformative force in realizing the Renewed Hope vision. Beyond its immediate impact on addressing childhood nutrition, it serves as an incentive for families to prioritize education”, Dr. Adeniji said.

She commended the NGO for doing all the needful to ensure school children are fed.



Adeniji also said the Federal Government has committed a huge sum to the school feeding programme, which will be complemented by state governments.



While calling for more collaborations with relevant agencies, Dr. Adeniji extended profound gratitude to NGOs like Plane, UNESCO and various stakeholders who have contributed to this noble endeavor.



