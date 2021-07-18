School discipline: Udom cautions parents against interference

Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom has cautioned parents against interfering with the discipline of their children while at school.

The governor spoke on Saturday in Minna at the 22nd graduation ceremony of El-Amin International School, Minna.



“It is only when parents allow Teachers to instil discipline in pupils that qualitative education and good moral values can be guaranteed.



“We all crave for a better Nigeria. That is only possible if we develop and groom good future leaders who are still in the classroom today,” he said.



He explained that teachers discipline students to ensure that they maintained order, remained responsible, obeyed school rules and keep the focus toward achieving academic excellence.



Emmanuel lauded the management of the school for providing a conducive learning atmosphere for future generations, and also congratulated the 43 graduates for living up to expectations.



Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Babangida, Executive Director of the school, had congratulated the graduating students over the successful completion of the programme.



He said that the management of the school would continue to provide a conducive learning environment for academic excellence.



Babangida said that the provision of modern learning materials was of utmost concern to the school management.



“We seek and promote quality here; that is our goal and that is why we don’t compromise standards,” he said. (NAN)

