School discipline: Udom cautions parents against interference

July 18, 2021



Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom cautioned parents against  interfering with discipline of their children while at school.

governor spoke on Saturday in Minna at 22nd graduation ceremony of -Amin International School, Minna.


“It is only when parents allow Teachers instil discipline in pupils that qualitative education and moral values can be guaranteed.


“We all crave for a better Nigeria. That is only possible if we develop and groom future leaders are still in classroom today,” he said.


He explained that teachers discipline students ensure that they maintained order, remained responsible, obeyed school rules and keep the focus toward achieving academic excellence.


Emmanuel lauded the management of the school for providing a conducive learning atmosphere for future generations, and also congratulated the 43 graduates for living up expectations.


Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Babangida, Executive Director of the school, had congratulated the graduating students the successful completion of the programme.


He said that the management of the school would continue to provide a conducive learning environment for academic excellence.


Babangida said that the of modern learning was of utmost concern to the school management.


“We seek and promote quality here; that is our goal and that is why we don’t compromise standards,” he said. (NAN)

