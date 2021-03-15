School Abductions: Short Term Solutions Will Result in Long Term Destruction -Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his call Federal Goverment to “declare a state in the education sector, and to post 24 hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states.”

Atiku spoke in reaction to latest round abductions in schools in Kaduna State, Northern Nigeria.

The former Vice President said in a statement he signed, “With the latest Kaduna school abduction, I repeat my call for the Federal Government to declare a state in the education sector, and to post 24 hour armed guards at every school in the affected and neighbouring states. No expense must spared to keep our schools safe. 

“With 13.5 million children, Nigeria is already the world headquarters for out of school kids. This can only make things worse. It behoves on us as a to act decisively and excise this cancer of school abductions from our polity with clinically precise policies. 

“We must also paying ransom at random. It is a short term solution that will cause much long term destruction. We must as a impose law and now, or we will bequeath lawlessness and disorder to the next generation. And may God forbid that.

