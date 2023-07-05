Scholarship scheme : IJMB urges students to access the programme

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB) has called on prospective candidates seeking direct entry admissions into universities to take advantage of the scholarship scheme.

Dr Rita Akpani, Director, South-South and South-East of IJMB, made the call on Wednesday, during a courtesy visit to the Wife of the state Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru in Abakaliki.

Akpani, who led the team, explained that the programme was a scholarship scheme that provided hope for students to fulfill their academic goals.

She said the programme would also give avenue for students to get admissions in various universities of their choice with five credits, including English language and mathematics.

According to her, IJMB is a Federal Government certified examination body, charged with the responsibility of conducting and processing direct entry admission programme.

The director said the programme was primarily for advanced level subjects for direct entry into 200 level in universities.

She explained that the scheme was helpful and alternative to Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“This is a programme that servers as an A level programme for students to have access and gain admission in any school or course of their choice.

“The federal government brought IJMB so that applicants must pass five subjects at credit level; and the value of the programme, depend on the candidates choice.

“IJMB will help indigent and fraustrated students who had sat for JAMB examination with no success.

“After the programme within nine months, you switch over to year two with directive from the JAMB to give admission letter.

”It is free for every student, so come and pick the forms,” the director said.

Akpani said that the programme would be domicile in the state as headquarters for South-East states.

She however, reaffirmed that people would benefit from the scheme.

Mrs Nwifuru expressed satifaction over plans to establish the scheme in the state.

She described the programme as a laudable initiative which would improve learning and education sector in the state.

The governor’s wife noted that education was part of her mandate as mother of the state in ensuring improved learning.

She charged executive members of the organisation to enlighten women at market places on danger of giving away their children for house helps.

Nwifuru assured them of more women empowerment to improve their livelihoods..

In her speech, Mrs Adaeze Akochi, President of market group, pledged the group continuous support towards her programmes.

Akochi, “We are here to pledge our continuous support to the administration and to commend governor Francis Nwifuru over his victory at the polls. (NAN)

