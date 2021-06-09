Nasarawa State Scholarship Board, has begun screening of over 14, 000 indigenous students in tertiary institutions for the 2020/2021 bursary allowances approved by the state government.The Executive Secretary of the Scholarship Board, Mr Danlami Ikpobose, said this on Tuesday in Keffi at the commencement of the screening exercise.He said that the board would ensure that every qualified applicant benefits from the gesture of the state government.” I want to thank His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approving the bursary allowances for 2020/ 2021 academic session.”

We are committed in ensuring that every qualified applicant benefit from the gesture.” I urge all of you to properly conduct yourselves for a hitch free exercise,” he said.The executive secretary urged the students to take their studies seriously in order to excel in life and to justify their parents as well as government’s huge investment in their education.Also speaking, the National President of Nasarawa State Students’ Association ( NASSA), Mr Alkhamis Ladan, commended the state government for prioritising education in the state.He assured the board that the students would to conduct themselves in a peaceful and orderly manner.Also, Ibrahim Jafar and Dorcas Aruwa, both applicants, appreciated the state government for giving attention to students’ welfare.

They said that the bursary allowances would not only reduce the burden of their education on their parents but would also improve on the standard of education in the state.The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) learnt that after the screening, successful applicants studying medicine will receive N60, 000 and N50, 000 depending on their levels,Those studying education will also get N50, 000, physically challenged persons – N20,000 while applicants in other courses will smile home with N10, 000 each. ( NAN)

