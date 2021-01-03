Scholar with a good heart: Tribute to Prof Galadima

By Kayode Olagunju

Shocking it was when I heard of the sad news of the passing of Prof Galadima, our ameable DG. My closest encounter with him was when he led my study group 5 to Kano and Osun States during the local tour of SEC 40, 2018. A man who was always smiling even when bringing in a perspective different from yours. ACM or Paparazzi he would say, have you properly interrogated this matter and what about this perspective. Always calm with inviting disposition. We never had to wait for him on any tour or assignment even though he was the leader of the team.

The then Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was probably charmed with the Prof disposition as he kept ailing him with the loud call of “Galadima” with the usual loud infectious laughter. At the Palace of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ojaja ll, the Oonirisa was so impressed with the way Prof Galadima called his name and title that he responded ” this is the first time i am hearing a non yoruba speaking person call my name and title so correctly as if he has always been with us in this Palace” . That was Prof Galadima, a researcher for you. He must have done his home work as usual and he never took things for granted. He took interest in details, however little they seemed.

Prof also had a great sense of humour. He dropped the jokes with ease. I remember when we were to present our national tours to the Plenary, we were expected to potray the cultures of the States we visited. I was dressed like the Emir of Kano and heralded to the podium with my “dongaris” and royal music. Some others were dressed in the Yoruba’s “dansiki” with the ladies in their adire clothes and beads. I had reminded Prof Galadima that he could decide to wear the Kano or Osun state outfit. He jokingly asked, “which of the Osun outfits, you mean the one the tailor did not finish?” I did not immediately get the joke until he pointed to his legs, just below the knees and I quickly remembered the trouser was a “kembe ” as the trousers actually did not reach the ankle but at a mid point between the ankle and the knee and also very big. That was amusing to him and he turned it to a joke and I always smile each time I remembered the delivery by the erudite scholar. With him, there was no dull moment.

I greatly benefited from his great knowledge through the wonderful contributions at the Plenary. He would explain his position in very convincing and respectably appreciating manner. I was excited rather than entertaining any fear when I found him as the Chairman of the Committee to examine my individual research project. He scored the project high and as usual made more valuable suggestions that further enhanced the project. I could see his excitement when I.presented to him a copy of the book that the project, with his academic critique finally turned to. That was Prof Galadima, a great scholar with good heart. Rest on sir.

ACM Kayode OLAGUNJU, PhD, FCILT, mni

Assistant Corps Marshal

Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria

Related

No tags for this post.