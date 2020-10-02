Scholar asks President Buhari to ensure equal opportunities for all

October 2, 2020



An International Law and Jurisprudence scholar, Prof. Akin Oyebode, has asked  President Muhammadu Buhari to constantly ensure inclusiveness, equity and equal access to opportunities for all Nigerians.

Oyebode gave the advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka, on Friday and noted that Nigerians’ allegiance to creed, class, and ethnicity were divisive tendencies confronting the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

He stressed that Nigeria would make speedy progress if these divisive tendencies were addressed whenever and wherever they were noticed.

He noted also that President Buhari’s Independence Day national address on Thursday was “quite an improvement on his previous addresses.’’  (NAN)


