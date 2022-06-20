SCD 2022: Yobe offers free clinical care to 700 sickle cell carriers

Yobe government says it has concluded arrangements to provide free medical services to 700 sickle cell patients to mitigate hardships for carriers and caregivers.

Dr Muhammed Gana, Commissioner for Health, disclosed this on Monday in Damaturu at an event to commemorate the 2022 World Sickle Cell Day, with the theme: “Shine the Light”.

The event was organised in collaboration between the Saving One Million Lives (SOML) Programme for Results (PforR) and Sickle Cell Eradication Initiative.

Represented by Dr Abdullahi Danchua, Director, Nursing Services, Gana said the medical services would be provided through Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (YOCHMA).

“Yobe government through YOCHMA’s equity fund will provide free healthcare services to over 700 sickle cell diseases across the state.

“This will reduce the burden of cost implication experienced by parents that are having cases of sickle cell diseases and their households.”

Alhaji Ajiya Maina, Chairman, Yobe House of Assembly Committee on Health, said the House would enact legislations to mandate genotype test for intending couples before marriage.

This, he said would help to reduce the prevalence of the disease in the state.

Also, Dr Aliyu Muhammad, Executive Director, Yobe Sickle Cell Disease Eradication Initiative stressed the need for people to know their genotype before marriage. (NAN)

