Scavenger in court for allegedly stealing cables from Idu Isolation Centre

The police charged Samaila, who lives in Mpape-Karmo, Abuja, with three counts of criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft.

A 21-year-old scavenger, AbdulRasheed Samaila, on Wednesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing armoured cable wires from Idu Isolation Centre.

The prosecution counsel, Okokon Udo told the court that a team of police officers led by Insp Christopher Igbaiese attached to the Assistant Chief Constable Operations Support (ACCOS) patrol department for operation in the FCT Command, Abuja, while on routine patrol arrested Samaila and two others at about 8 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Udo said that the two others, David Samson and Abdul Isah, who are currently facing a criminal trial before a Karu Magistrates’ Court, were arrested with the defendant at the isolation centre.

The prosecutor said they were arrested after stole the armoured cable wires.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 326 and 287 of the Penal Code Law.